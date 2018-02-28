Cougars win 5th straight with 16-8 win over McPherson

Fresh off its four game series sweep to open up the home portion of the 2018 schedule, the Barton Community College baseball team headed to McPherson Tuesday afternoon outscoring the junior varsity of McPherson College 16-8 in a single nine inning contest.

The fifth straight win improves the Cougars to 9-3 on the year with four games left on its busy week, the first two coming on Friday with a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader at Redlands Community College with a home pair of games following at 1:00 p.m. Saturday hosting the JV of Bethany College.