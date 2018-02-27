Wednesday Weather

A slight chance of drizzle before noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 24. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.