Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A slight chance of drizzle before noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 24. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.