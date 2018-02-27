Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Svi Mykhailiuk had 17 points, Devonte Graham added 10 and 11 assists and No. 6 Kansas beat Texas 80-70. The Jayhawks used a strong night from seniors Mykhailiuk and Graham in what was the pair and walk-on Clay Young’s senior night and final game at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas secured the outright Big 12 title.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Mike Minor has morphed from being kicked out of the Kansas City Royals clubhouse in 2016 as an impostor to competing for a spot in the Texas Rangers’ rotation. He signed a three-year $28 million contract with the Rangers in December to start after having success as a Royal reliever last season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 21 points and Daxter Miles Jr. added 18 in their final home game, and No. 20 West Virginia rode a hot start to an 84-74 victory over No. 12 Texas Tech. West Virginia broke a second-place tie with the Red Raiders and moved closer to earning the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament with one game left. West Virginia scored the game’s first 16 points. Texas Tech played without injured starters Justin Gray, Keenan Evans and Zach Smith.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been released from the hospital and will continue his leukemia treatment on an outpatient basis. Jones said he left the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Saturday. He called the move a “great night and a big step for me and my family.” He will stay in the Houston while his treatment continues. Jones said he’s encouraged by reports from doctors telling him he’s showing improvement. Texas announced on Jan. 10 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

National Headlines

SEATTLE (AP) – With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports. High-profile cases of sexual abuse in gymnastics, swimming and other sports have jolted many parents who believe athletics can be an important part of their child’s development. Some now feel compelled to be more cautious in monitoring their child’s contact with coaches and other adults.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Golden State Warriors will be skipping the White House when they come to Washington to play the Wizards this week. The traditional champions’ invitation was never granted from President Donald Trump – and it appeared the Warriors might have declined it, anyway. So they plan to spend their day in the city with local children Tuesday. The White House visit is traditionally scheduled during the NBA champions’ trip to face the Washington Wizards the following season. The Warriors play the Wizards on Wednesday.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Open has become the last of the major golf championships to jump on the aggregate playoff bandwagon. The change is takes effect immediately and would be used at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island in June if there is a tie after 72 holes. The U.S. Golf Association also decided to make its other three open championships two-hole playoffs – the U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The Masters was the first major to abandon the 18-hole playoff in 1976.

UNDATED (AP) – Pitcher Feliz Hernandez, who was slowed by injuries last year, was forced to leave his exhibition debut early Monday after being struck in his pitching arm by a line drive. The Mariners said a precautionary X-ray of his right forearm was negative. Hernandez was listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – James Harden had 26 points and Luc Mbah a Moute (look BAH’-ah MOO’-tay) scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Houston Rockets to their 13th straight win with a 96-85 victory over the Utah Jazz. Playing the second side of a back-to-back set at high altitude, nothing seemed to come easy for the Rockets but the Jazz committed 22 turnovers, many of them unforced, to ease the pressure.

NEW YORK (AP) – A scorching third period pushed the Golden State Warriors to a 125-111 blowout over the New York Knicks on Monday night. The Warriors improved to 3-0 since the All-Star break and beat the Knicks at home for the eighth straight time. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder got by the Orlando Magic 112-106. Paul George led the way for OKC with 26 points. Orlando was held to 43 points on 37 percent shooting in the second half.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Chris Clarke tipped in a missed shot with 4 seconds remaining Monday night, and Virginia Tech stunned No. 5 Duke 64-63. The Hokies had trailed almost the entire game before Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s jumper sailed over the rim and Clarke grabbed it and laid it in. Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with 17 points, Justin Bibbs had 14 on his Senior Night and Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 13.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Virginia Tech 64 (5) Duke 63

Final (6) Kansas 80 Texas 70

Final (20) West Virginia 84 (12) Texas Tech 74

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 11 Houston 0

Final Boston 13 Pittsburgh 2

Final Minnesota 5 St. Louis 4

Final Houston 8 N-Y Mets 7

Final Seattle 9 Chi Cubs 9

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Texas 6

Final Kansas City 10 San Francisco 6

Final Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 6

Final San Diego 10 L-A Angels 4

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Philadelphia 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 4

Final Detroit 8 Baltimore 6

Final Chi White Sox 7 Oakland 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 2 Washington 1

Final Arizona 5 Cincinnati 2

Final Arizona 7 Colorado 4