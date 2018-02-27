Stop ‘N Learn: Estate Planning: Is It For Me?

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Estate Planning: Is It For Me?” on Wednesday, February 28, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th). Learn why an estate plan is valuable for individuals and families of any income level and stage of life. This session will cover how to get started, understanding basic terms and the to-do’s of estate planning. Estate planning can be an intimidating process regardless of how much know. We’ll explore common estate planning objectives, basic steps to begin and advance healthcare planning documents that are important for anyone. To help us plan for adequate materials, please RSVP to the Cottonwood Extension District ‘s Great Bend office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies. Linda Beech, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the presenter for this program. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.