State Supreme Court to hear wind transmission line case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has sent a case over a stalled multi-state transmission line to the state Supreme Court.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 780-mile Grain Belt Express wind energy line has been held up since the Missouri Public Service Commission said last year that all counties along its path must agree to the project.

Presiding Judge Lisa Page wrote Tuesday that the commission erred when it said it could not authorize the project. The court ordered the case sent to the state Supreme Court.

The line would run from wind farms in western Kansas through Missouri and Illinois to Indiana, where it would connect with a power grid for eastern states. All the other states on the route have approved the $2.3 billion project.