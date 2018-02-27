Sheriff identifies 2 who died in Kansas house fire

JACKSON COUNTY — Authorities have identified two people killed in a February 16, Kansas house fire.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the victims are Richard D. Willits, 55, and Denise Willits, 47, of Netawaka.

Autopsies were conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just after 10 a.m. February 16, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 421 Whiteway Street in Netawaka, Kansas.

A dozen fire departments from surrounding areas including the Netawaka Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the two-story residence was fully engulfed with fire.

The fire threatened a residence to the east. The fire was brought under control in a little over an hour. A family dog was rescued from the fire. Following the fire, two deceased persons were found inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.