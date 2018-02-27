Police ask for help to locate 2 rape suspects near K-State

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of rape and asking the public for help to find two suspects.

On Saturday, February 17th a 24 year-old woman was raped in the bathroom at O’Malley’s bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to a social media report from Riley County Police.

The woman was using the restroom when two unknown white males entered the room and raped her.

Police are asking for anyone who went to O’Malley’s that night who has pictures or videos from inside the bar to please contact RCPD.

You can reach Detective Johnson directly at (785) 537-2112 ext. 2323. If you would like to make an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.