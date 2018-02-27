Monday Statewide Sub-State Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division I Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Burrton 73, Fairfield 39
Frankfort 58, Troy 40
Lakeside 46, Sylvan-Lucas 40
Little River 78, Thunder Ridge 24
Pretty Prairie 40, Norwich 29
Valley Falls 54, Onaga 46
Class 1A Division II Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Argonia 60, Cunningham 25
BV Randolph 56, Linn 54
Ingalls 51, Western Plains-Healy 41
Marais des Cygnes Valley 61, Altoona-Midway 52
Palco 58, Natoma 45
Quinter 68, Deerfield 47
Stafford 65, Chase 37
Wetmore 59, Axtell 46
Wilson 63, Tescott 29
Class 3A Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Belle Plaine 68, Douglass 37
Beloit 40, Riley County 39
Caney Valley 71, Fredonia 31
Cheney 74, Wichita Independent 23
Cherryvale 60, Southeast 41
Council Grove 74, Eureka 42
Ellsworth 66, Hoisington 58
Garden Plain 58, Chaparral 55
Goodland 59, Cimarron 49
Halstead 68, Lyons 29
Haven 73, Hutchinson Trinity 55
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Russell 39
Humboldt 52, West Franklin 51
Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 45
Kingman 54, Conway Springs 52, OT
Lakin 63, Colby 44
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 51, Atchison County 23
McLouth 58, Mission Valley 35
Nemaha Central 62, Horton 33
Neodesha 51, Northeast-Arma 48
Osage City 62, Wellsville 60
Perry-Lecompton 58, Oskaloosa 43
Phillipsburg 63, Norton 34
Riverside 51, Pleasant Ridge 43
Riverton 72, Erie 70
Sabetha 45, Hiawatha 28
Scott City 48, Southwestern Hts. 32
Sedgwick 55, Hesston 53
Silver Lake 63, Rossville 44
Southeast Saline 51, Minneapolis 50
St. Mary’s 55, Royal Valley 45
Sterling 58, Remington 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division II Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Argonia 47, Attica 32
Fowler 62, Ashland 23
Marais des Cygnes Valley 49, Altoona-Midway 21
Palco 51, Natoma 21
Wallace County 51, Weskan 41
Class 2A Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Bennington 41, Republic County 38
Berean Academy 50, Hillsboro 28
Bluestem 51, Medicine Lodge 44
Bluestem 51, Medicine Lodge 44
Central Plains 86, Ness City 21
Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 32
Heritage Christian 38, Oswego 25
Hill City 49, Oakley 40
Hoxie 44, Oberlin-Decatur 32
Inman 45, Moundridge 43
Jackson Heights 45, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 28
Jefferson North 61, Lyndon 30
Kinsley 36, Macksville 34
Kiowa County 49, Ellinwood 20
La Crosse 43, Pratt Skyline 28
Marion 40, Herington 24
Meade 60, Wichita County 18
Olpe 69, Burlingame 24
Pittsburg Colgan 60, KC Christian 13
Plainville 64, St. Francis 57
Pleasanton 46, Maranatha Academy 26
Sedan 58, Burden Central 35
Smith Center 48, Salina Sacred Heart 32
Solomon 44, Lincoln 33
Spearville 46, Johnson-Stanton County 35
Sublette 68, Elkhart 42
Syracuse 61, Hodgeman County 58
Trego 50, Ellis 42
Udall 59, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 43
Valley Heights 67, Ell-Saline 43
Wabaunsee 54, Northern Heights 20
West Elk 55, Oxford 13
Yates Center 59, Uniontown 41
Class 3A Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Wellsville 79, Osage City 31