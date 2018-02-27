Kansas woman enters plea in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

RENO COUNTY —A Kansas woman has been convicted of causing a fatal accident on Jan. 21 of last year after she entered a plea Monday.

Jane E. Hart, 66, Hutchinson, entered a no contest plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a level four felony, with a maximum sentence of more than 14 years in prison. However, the state will recommend a lesser penalty while the defense hinted it will seek a non-prison sanction.

Hart pulled in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive, which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Hart was eastbound on 30th Street and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy showed he died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Hart had a blood alcohol level of .17. Hart is scheduled for sentencing on April 13.