Kansas woman charged with 16 laundry room burglaries

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on burglary charges.

Through an investigation detectives and officers observed a trend of burglaries at apartment complex laundry rooms and public laundry rooms across Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. The locks on the washers and driers were being drilled out and suspects were taking the money from the lock boxes.

Sixteen cases were reported from November 21 of 2017 through January 5 of 2018, according to Davidson.

Detectives and officers worked together sharing information from each case. The teamwork helped them identify 25-year-old Taylor Roberts and 32-year old Kyle Miller. Authorities have charged them with 33 counts of destruction of property, non-residential burglary and theft, according to Davidson.

Police also credited business owners and tips from residents in helping them solve the case.

Roberts has four previous convictions for burglary and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.