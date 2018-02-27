Great Bend woman hospitalized after crash

BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Great Bend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Jeep driven by Russell E. Yoder, 48, Kansas City was westbound on 10th Street at Morton in Great Bend.

The driver made a right turn from the inside lane and struck 2015 Cadillac Escalade driven by Amy K. Smith, Great Bend.

Smith was transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center. Yoder was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.