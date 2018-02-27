Barton AEF Campaign begins March 1

The Academic Enrichment Fund Campaign officially begins Thursday at Barton Community College.

According to Foundation Director Coleen Cape, the AEF is an annual appeal for private charitable support to provide the extra resources necessary for academic scholarships and program enhancements.

Coleen Cape Audio

This campaign, conducted during the month of March, is carried out as a direct mail solicitation of college vendors, previous donors and potential new donors.

Jim Vopat along with his wife Kathy, are this years AEF Campaign Chairs. Jim says that many people are under the assumption you have to give a large amount to be an important donor to the Foundation or to leave a legacy. But he says that is a misconception as all dollars and desires add up to make good things happen for other people.

Jim Vopat Audio

To contribute to a student’s success, contact Coleen Cape at the Foundation Office. You may also complete and return the contribution form you received in the mail.