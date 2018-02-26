Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests Doctor of Physical Therapy Tyler Axman from Central Kansas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine who will discuss lower back pain and the treatments that are available.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Tyne Morgan of U.S. Farm Report will talk with the commodity group CEOs at Commodity Classic.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Accounting and Marketing Teacher Lita Allen.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Market Rally

5P-5:30P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8P College Basketball – Florida @ Alabama

8P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P–MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”