Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests Doctor of Physical Therapy Tyler Axman from Central Kansas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine who will discuss lower back pain and the treatments that are available. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A     Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Tyne Morgan of U.S. Farm Report will talk with the commodity group CEOs at Commodity Classic. 

11A-11:30     “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Accounting and Marketing Teacher Lita Allen. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             Market Rally 

5P-5:30P       KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-8P          College Basketball – Florida @ Alabama

8P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P–MID         ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”