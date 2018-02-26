September target date for new grocery store in St. John

It’s been two years since Kroger decided to close the only grocery store in St. John but now residents there can look forward to having a new store in place later this year. Ground has been broken on a new store that will be located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 5th Avenue in St. John. According to Stafford County Economic Development Program Director Ashlee Bevan, the new store is scheduled to open its doors for the first time in September. Bevan says the initiative is a unique partnership that was brought together by Stafford Eco-Devo Director Carolyn Dunn.

Ashlee Bevan Audio

Other partners that have helped bring a store back to St. John include the City of St. John, US Department of Health and Human Services, NetWork Kansas, Sunflower Foundation, SJN Bank of Kansas, St. John Odd Fellows Lodge, Golden Belt Telephone, and contributions from families in St. John. It’s an effort that St. John Mayor Dakota Tucker says has brought the community together.

Dakota Tucker Audio

White’s Foodliner will be the grocery operator and provide a convenience store aspect and fuel pumps. In addition, Stafford County Drug will be in the southern portion of the building with drive-thru access. The building will have two entrances to provide convenient access.