Salina high school investigating alleged threat

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 305 officials are investigating an alleged threat.

During the final hour of school on Monday school officials discovered threatening graffiti in one of the bathrooms at Salina Central High School, according to an email sent to parents from principal Nate Showman.

“An investigation immediately began and the school went into heightened security through the end of the school day.” Practices and events to continue as planned, according to Showman.

If a student at any time has a concern Showman encouraged them to visit with him. Parents were also also encouraged to call if they had questions.