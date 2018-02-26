Police ask for help to identify Kan. armed robbery suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public to help identify suspects.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a local convenience store in the 100 Block of SW 37th in Topeka for report of an armed robbery, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

Employees reported two subjects entered the store, 1 black male wearing a black hoodie and one white male wearing a camouflage jacket. One subject appeared to be armed with an unknown type of handgun. The subjects demanded money and left on foot to the east from the business with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Police released images of these suspects. Anyone with information on their identity are asked to contact TPD Detectives at 368-9400 or CrimeStoppers at 234-0007