Naked man riding ATV arrested near Kansas City

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – Law enforcement authorities were busy Sunday afternoon north of Kansas City. They were chasing a naked man riding a yellow ATV, according to a social media report from the Clay County Sheriff’s office.

At times, the suspect was riding the wrong direction along 152 Highway, Interstate 435 and 210 Highway and refused to stop for authorities.

The police activity you’ve been seeing along 152 Hwy, I-435 and now 210 Hwy is all because of a naked man riding a yellow ATV who refused to stop for police. 🚓 He’s now in custody. No dangerous instruments were found. pic.twitter.com/hH6cL5yiF2 — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 25, 2018

Deputies and members of the Highway Patrol finally caught the suspect and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s department. There were no injuries reported. No dangerous instruments were found.

Jeff Fishell recorded the incident and posted it to Facebook.

Authorities did not release the name of the man or possible charges late Sunday.