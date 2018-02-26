Monday Sports Headlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Isaac Copeland had 17 points and Nebraska opened a 21-point lead midway through the second half, then held off Penn State for a 76-64 win. Nebraska clinched the No. 4 seed and double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week’s conference tournament.

UNDATED (AP) – Arenas were packed, fans were cheering and schools were competing. In most places, it was a typical Saturday of college basketball. There was little visible hangover from the latest developments of players being paid in the federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. Coaches were taking the same tact they have been, some saying they’ve found no evidence of wrongdoing and waiting for the next shoe to drop. Fans, for the most part, were not surprised and didn’t seem to care.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves say All-Star guard Jimmy Butler has undergone successful meniscus surgery on his right knee, two days after he was injured in a loss at Houston. Butler will be sidelined indefinitely, and the Wolves say further updates on his progress will be issued as he begins rehabilitation. Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 56 games.

CLEVELAND (AP) – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Cleveland forward LeBron James for his activism and for being a role model to “millions” of kids. Popovich also defended James’ right to speak after he was recently criticized by Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, who said the NBA’s most high-profile player should “shut up and dribble” after he criticized President Donald Trump. Popovich made the comments before the Spurs beat the Cavaliers, 110-94.

UNDATED (AP) – A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Minnesota Twins have worked out a one-year, $6.5 million deal with free-agent slugger Logan Morrison. Morrison hit a career-high 38 home runs and drove in 85 runs while playing a career-best 149 games. His .868 OPS in 2017 would have led the Twins.

DENVER (AP) – The Houston Rockets picked up their 12th straight win and moved past Golden State in the battle for the NBA’s top record by knocking off the Nuggets, 119-114 in Denver. James Harden poured in 27 of his 41 points by halftime and finished with eight rebounds and seven assists as the Rockets improved to 46-13. Chris Paul had 23 points for the Rockets, who are 21-4 since their season-worst five-game losing streak in late December.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Second-ranked Michigan State has clinched the Big Ten regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament by squeezing out its 12th consecutive victory, 68-63 at Wisconsin. Cassius Winston went 6-for-6 from 3-point range while scoring 20 points, including a pair of treys during an 11-2 run that put the Spartans ahead 58-51 with 4:45 remaining. Miles Bridges clinched the win by hitting a pair of free throws.

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) – Kevin Harvick has capped a dominant weekend of racing by holding off Brad Keselowski in the rain-delayed NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His weekend began with a third-place finish in qualifying before he won the Xfinity race on Saturday. Clint Bowyer (BOY’-ur) was third in Atlanta, followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Justin Thomas beat Luke List in a sudden-death playoff Sunday in the Honda Classic. Thomas closed with a 2-under 68 and won for the second time this season. Tiger Woods was briefly within three shots of the lead on the front nine before closing with a 70 to finished 12th.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Michigan St. 68 Wisconsin 63

Final (9) Purdue 84 Minnesota 60

Final (11) Cincinnati 82 Tulsa 74

Final (20) Nevada 92 Colorado St. 83

Final (23) Houston 109 East Carolina 58

Final NC State 92 (25) Florida St. 72