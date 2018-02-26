Pratt man sentenced for child sex crimes

PRATT – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to more than 18 years in prison for child sex crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Matthew T. Gamblin, 38, pleaded guilty in January to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Judge Francis E. Meisenheimer sentenced Gamblin to 227 months to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Gamblin is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration. The crimes occurred between October 2014 and May 2015.

The case was investigated by the Pratt Police Department. Assistant Attorney General Lyndzie Carter of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.