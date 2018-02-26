Barton County will remain a member of the Kansas County Commissioners Association after the board voted unanimously to remain in the KCCA Monday. There was hesitancy though to spend $700 for the yearly membership from Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

But Alicia Straub felt that being a member of the KCCA gave Barton County a chance to network with counties on the Eastern side of the State which she feels is important in helping those counties understand what issues counties in this part of the state are facing.

Alicia Straub Audio

After several minutes of discussion, the board eventually voted to remain a member of the KCCA. Schartz did ask Operations Director Phil Hathcock to schedule a study session in the future so the board can formulate a series of issues to bring before the KCCA at the upcoming annual conference.

Barton County is also a member of the Kansas Association of Counties and the Kansas Legislative Policy Group. The annual membership fee to belong in those organizations is much for than the $700 annual membership to the KCCA.