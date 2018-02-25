Years of Service Recognition December ’17 and February ’18

Barton Community College honored employees in December and February who celebrated landmark years during forums. Employees recognized December 17 are shown below.

(Below photo) Employees honored December 17 for their years are service included: (from left) Cathie Oshiro, 30 years; Ghazi Jahay, 35 years; Kathy Brock, 15 years; Peter Solie, five years; Nellene Kenyon, 25 years; Whitney Asher, 10 years; Rita Andress, 20 years; Mary Jane Felke, 10 years; Myrna Perkins, 25 years; Laura Stutzman, five years; Sheryl Elliott, 10 years; Pat Haberman, 25 years; Renee Demel, 25 years and Brian Yage five years.

Not pictured in the December photo are Karly Little, five years; Dave Schenek, 10 years; Kathy Boeger, 15 years; Bob Mattocks, 30 years; Jim Ireland, 30 years and Steve Dudek, 40 years. Not pictured in the February photo are Jill Lawson, five years; Cathy Ruppe, 10 years; Paul Besperat, 15 years and Ray Willis, 15 years.

February 18 recipients are below.

(Above Photo) Employees honored February 7 for their years of service included: (from left) Kara Brauer, 5 years; Hope Randolph, 10 years; Jenna Wornkey, 10 years; Joanita Sherman, 10 years and Angie Maddy, 20 years.