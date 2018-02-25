Sunday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Devonte Graham scored 26 points and No. 8 Kansas set an NCAA record with its 14th straight regular-season conference championship, clinching at least a tie for the Big 12 title with a 74-72 victory against sixth-ranked Texas Tech. Graham hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1:30 remaining as the Jayhawks never trailed while winning their fourth straight game and taking a two-game lead over the Red Raiders, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 24 points and made some history as No. 21 West Virginia pulled away for an 85-70 victory over Iowa State. With 15:59 left in the first half, Carter picked up his first assist of the game, setting up a 3-pointer by Esa Ahmad to become the first major-conference player in NCAA history to record more than 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in a career. Lindell Wigginton had 29 points to lead short-handed Iowa State.

DALLAS (AP) – Markis McDuffie scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, including nine during the first four minutes of the second half, to lead No. 13 Wichita State to an 84-78 win over SMU. The Shockers have won six straight games

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Trae Young scored 28 points to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 86-77 and end its six-game losing streak. Young was coming off a season-low 11 points in a loss to Kansas earlier in the week. He bounced back by making 7 of 10 shots from the field. Barry Brown scored 28 points and Dean Wade added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas State.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State and keeping the Longhorns’ hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive. Kendall Smith scored seven of the last nine points for Oklahoma State, including a jump shot that gave the Cowboys a one-point lead with 22 seconds remaining.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – Third-ranked Villanova had won eight straight against Creighton before Marcus Foster scored 28 points and Davion Mintz hit a go-ahead basket that put the Bluejays ahead to stay in an 89-83 overtime upset of the Wildcats. Mintz scored on his own putback to give the Bluejays a 78-76 lead. Khyri Thomas made five straight 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes and finished with 24 points to help Creighton beat a top-3 team for the first time in program history.

UNDATED (AP) – Michigan State forward Miles Bridges has been cleared to play by the NCAA following a review by the school’s compliance office. The clearance comes a day after Yahoo! Sports said documents showed Bridges may have improperly accepted benefits from an agency implicated in a federal investigation involving college basketball corruption. The school said it began its inquiry after learning of the allegations and passed along its findings to the NCAA.

UNDATED (AP) – Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller did not lead the team against Oregon on Saturday, one day after ESPN reported through anonymous sources that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to current Wildcats freshman Deandre Ayton. Miller issued a statement saying he believed it was in the best interest of the team to sit out and is confident he will be vindicated. Earlier Saturday, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, announced on Twitter he is opening up his recruitment, citing the problems at Arizona.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves say All-Star Jimmy Butler has had an MRI that revealed a meniscal injury to his right knee. Though the Wolves didn’t provide a timeline for Butler’s return, they indicated the injury won’t keep him sidelined the rest of the season. Butler had to be carried off the court by two teammates after getting injured in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Houston.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Luke List will bring a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA’s Honda Classic. List entered the third round with a share of the lead before shooting a 4-under 66 for a 7-under total, one ahead of Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson. Tiger Woods is even par following a 1-under 69.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 66 Pittsburgh 37

Final OT Creighton 89 (3) Villanova 83

Final (5) Duke 60 Syracuse 44

Final (6) Gonzaga 79 BYU 65

Final (8) Kansas 74 (7) Texas Tech 72

Final Florida 72 (12) Auburn 66

Final (13) Wichita St. 84 SMU 78

Final OT Oregon 98 (14) Arizona 93

Final (15) Clemson 75 Georgia Tech 67

Final (17) Michigan 85 Maryland 61

Final (19) Tennessee 73 Mississippi 65

Final (21) West Virginia 85 Iowa St. 70

Final (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67 Santa Clara 40

Final (24) Middle Tennessee 79 UAB 54