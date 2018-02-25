State Wrestling Results – Hoisington takes 2nd in Class 3-2-1A

5A @ Wichita

Team Scores

1 Goddard 250.5

2 Valley Center 125.0

3 Maize 119.0

13 Great Bend 49.0

5A – 120: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Byron Kirkwood (Kansas City-Turner) (Dec 9-2)

Quarterfinals – Bret Minor (Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (TF 19-2 5:18)

Cons. Round 2 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Isiah Holmes (Goddard) (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over BOBBY PRIMERS (Kansas City-FL Schlagle) (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Semis – Hartwell Taylor (Leavenworth) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Seth Doud (Goddard-Eisenhower) (Dec 18-14)

5A – 132: George Weber (Great Bend) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Kane Taddese (Olathe West) (Fall 1:20)

Quarterfinals – George Weber (Great Bend) over Johnny Akin (Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas) (Dec 4-2)

Semifinals – Aidan Campbell (Maize) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semis – Nilton Sondougl (Emporia) over George Weber (Great Bend) (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match – George Weber (Great Bend) over Johnny Akin (Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas) (SV-1 4-2)

5A – 145: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Riley McCall (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 1 – Angelo Plakio (Topeka-Highland Park) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Dec 5-2)

5A – 160: Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – PHOENIX DOWNS (Kansas City-FL Schlagle) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Baily Meredith (Topeka-Seaman) (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Courtez Orange II (Wichita-Heights) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Fall 3:38)

5A – 113: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Kyle Adams (Topeka-Seaman) (Fall 3:38)

Quarterfinals – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Justin Williams (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) (Dec 3-1)

Semifinals – Grant Treaster (Newton) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (MD 10-2)

Cons. Semis – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over JONAH ANDREWS (Kansas City-FL Schlagle) (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Levi Buckridge (Emporia) (Dec 1-0)

5A – 138: Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Joseph Irwin (Lansing) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 1 – David Green (Pittsburg) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 10-0)

5A – 152: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Malachi Tinnel (Lansing) (Dec 12-10)

Quarterfinals – Jarrett Bendure (Shawnee-Mill Valley) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Dylan Williams (Topeka-Seaman) (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 3 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Kenny Hartzell (Topeka-Highland Park) (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Semis – Hunter Williams (Emporia) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Fall 4:44)

5th Place Match – Trevor Dopps (Goddard) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 3-0)

5A – 182: Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Green (Lansing) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (MD 17-9)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Aaron Campbell (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) (Fall 3:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Keopke (Shawnee-Mill Valley) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (MD 8-0)

Class 4A @ Salina

Team Scores

1 Arkansas City 162.5

2 Andover Central 105.0

3 Bonner Springs 94.5

36 Larned 6.0

Larned Results

145 Hunter Fitzpatrick (32-11) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Christian Hannon (Andover Central) 16-10 won by fall over Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 32-11 (Fall 5:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Anthony Ferguson (KC-Piper) 28-17 won by major decision over Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 32-11 (MD 19-7)

285 Jeremiah Slattery (31-12) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Kendall Davis (Augusta) 32-8 won by fall over Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 31-12 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 1 – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 31-12 won by fall over T.J. Lang (Burlington) 30-17 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 31-12 won by fall over Seth Mooradian (Marysville) 27-8 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 3 – Evan Dean (Santa Fe Trail) 38-6 won by fall over Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 31-12 (Fall 0:37)

3-2-1A @ Hays

Team Scores

1 Scott Community 98.5

2 Hoisington 92.5

3 Hoxie 88.5

Hoisington Results

120 Cole Steinert (18-13) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Braiden Lynn (Cimarron) 30-6 won by fall over Cole Steinert (Hoisington) 18-13 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Scholz (Effingham-ACCHS) 17-18 won by decision over Cole Steinert (Hoisington) 18-13 (Dec 12-11)

138 Tanner Cassity (38-5) 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 38-5 won by major decision over Konnor Pfeifer (Ellis) 30-15 (MD 13-3)

Quarterfinal – Luke Richard (Riley County) 41-5 won by major decision over Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 38-5 (MD 18-8)

Cons. Round 2 – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 38-5 won by fall over Luke Oatney (Easton-Pleasant Ridge) 33-11 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 3 – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 38-5 won by major decision over Brennan Lowe (Eureka) 37-9 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Semi – Zane Stanton (Caney Valley) 28-8 won by decision over Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 38-5 (Dec 14-8)

5th Place Match – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 38-5 won by fall over Matt Weilert (Fredonia) 34-14 (Fall 2:07)

152

Christopher Ball (44-1) 1st

Champ. Round 1 – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 44-1 won by major decision over Wylie Weems (Hoxie) 16-19 (MD 13-2)

Quarterfinal – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 44-1 won by fall over Kinstin Juhl (Wathena-Riverside) 36-10 (Fall 2:45)

Semifinal – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 44-1 won by major decision over Sean Rall (Colby) 40-5 (MD 11-0)

1st Place Match – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 44-1 won by decision over Colton Hutchinson (Smith Center) 43-4 (Dec 3-0)

160

Joshua Ball (39-7) 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 39-7 won by fall over Kyiowa Greenfield (Douglass) 18-20 (Fall 2:45)

Quarterfinal – Zeb Speer (Highland-Doniphan West) 34-9 won by fall over Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 39-7 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 2 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 39-7 won by fall over Brayden Seimears (Wathena-Riverside) 36-10 (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 3 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 39-7 won by major decision over Morgan Rains (Oakley) 27-13 (MD 15-4)

Cons. Semi – Jarret Jurgens (Scott Community) 36-2 won by fall over Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 39-7 (Fall 0:59)

5th Place Match – Cole Amlong (Norton Community) 39-10 won by decision over Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 39-7 (Dec 10-5)

170 – Sean Urban (41-2) 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 41-2 won by tech fall over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 18-21 (TF-1.5 5:02 (17-2))

Quarterfinal – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 41-2 won in tie breaker – 1 over Maverick Green (Atwood-Rawlins County) 40-6 (TB-1 3-2)

Semifinal – Gable Howerton (Silver Lake) 40-2 won by major decision over Sean Urban (Hoisington) 41-2 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Semi – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 41-2 won by decision over Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 31-12 (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 41-2 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Kory Finley (Colby) 33-11 (UTB 3-2)

182 Wyatt Pedigo (38-3) 1st

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 38-3 won by fall over Evan Peter (Goodland) 33-14 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 38-3 won by decision over Matthew Cruickshank (St. Marys) 31-5 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 38-3 won by decision over Jared Miller (Oskaloosa) 39-5 (Dec 8-2)

1st Place Match – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 38-3 won by decision over Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 26-7 (Dec 3-2)