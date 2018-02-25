Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.