Monday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.