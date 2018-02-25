Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include staff from the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Barton Community College Foundation Coleen Cape who will discuss the Foundation’s upcoming Academic Enrichment Fund Campaign. Also on the show will be the AEF Campaign Co-Chairs Jim & Kathy Vopat.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally”
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”
9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”