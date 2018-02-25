Ending The Employee Drought Facing Agriculture

By Barton Community College Agriculture Instructor Vic Martin

No real change in the Drought Monitor as of Tuesday and the moisture received since then will have little effect. It will be interesting this week to see what happens, with warmer temperatures, with the wheat in the ground. Last week’s column described the need for significant numbers of employees in agriculture and ag related industries, the lack of awareness with the general public about agricultural careers, and the need of the industry to find a way to overcome these challenges. Today’s column suggests possible actions to take to benefit not only the agriculture industry but also potential employees. And this isn’t to imply that action isn’t being taken but a more effective voice must be found.

The industry should consider coming together and investing time and resources on a campaign to raise awareness among high school students, parents, and older individuals. Print, radio, television, social media, and even speakers. And not just target rural markets but larger cities. What careers are available in agriculture? What training/education is needed? What is the income potential? Where can I live?

Industry along with two and four-year institutions providing education and training and the appropriate state agencies should consider partnering, both for the first item and to develop materials for counselors in high schools and jobs services for those looking for work. Visitation to high schools by higher education and industry that targets more than just “ag students.”

A central, easily accessible jobs website/social media platform that is concise yet provides thorough information for jobs in the various aspects of the industry.

Industry should consider more partnering with institutions like Barton, K-State, and FHSU to provide scholarship opportunities targeted not only for traditional students but the large pool of older nontraditional students. Not just for four or two year degrees but certificates. Along with this industry and higher education need to continuously sit down and see how effective current educational opportunities are and what aren’t institutions like Barton doing that could help? This is already done but how can everyone come together and think “outside the box.” Are there customized training opportunities that would help employers and employees?

And maybe this should be listed first, but survey high school students. What are their perceptions of agriculture? What career opportunities do they think exist? What are they looking for in a career?

Finally, industry should sit down and evaluate how much turnover and a lack of qualified workers is costing them versus what it will cost to solve the problem.

Are there other actions that could be taken? Of course. Is the industry ignoring the problem? No. Just as in a weather drought where the problem occurs over time, this employee drought didn’t happen overnight and won’t be solved overnight. However, with a concerted effort both the agriculture industry and potential employees can have their short and long-term needs addressed.