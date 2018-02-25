Central Kan. teen sentenced for man’s shooting death

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas teen convicted of voluntary manslaughter last summer was sentenced Friday to just under five-and-a-half years in prison.

Leo Wells, 19, Hutchinson, entered a plea in the case for the killing of 24-year-old Kenneth Thompson.

His defense team argued for departure for a non-prison sanction claiming that Wells was scared for his life and acted in self-defense. Attorney Lynn Burke also claimed there was drug activity that night and other guns at the June 24, party in the 100 Block of South Elm in Hutchinson.

The state argued there was no evidence that it was self-defense. District Attorney Keith Schroeder noted it was a murder; neither man was armed until they got to Wells’ car.

Wells then pulled out a gun and shot Thompson. After Thompson fell to the ground, Schroeder says Wells shot him at least three more times.

Family members on both sides of the case told the judge of their loss. The victim’s mother said her son referred to Wells as his brother. Thompson’s mother told the court that Wells killed someone he used to call his brother. The mother of Thompson’s child noted all the things he won’t get to see his son achieve — including graduation.

Wells’ mother says she lost two sons because she considered Thompson a second son. She believes the shooting was an accident.

Wells also spoke and told Thompson’s family, “I’m truly sorry for what happened.” He told the family that Thompson was his brother and friend. He then told the judge that he is not a bad person.

Although Judge Trish Rose agreed that Wells is not a bad person, she couldn’t find a substantial reason to depart and ordered the sentence be served.