Area Sub-State Schedules

Boys

5A Sub-State #3

Tuesday

6:00 #14 Great Bend @ #3 Maize

7:30 #11 Newton @ #6 Salina Central

Championship Game Friday @ 7:00

4A-DII Holcomb Sub-State

Friday

6:00 #3 Larned vs #2 Hugoton

7:30 #4 Pratt vs #1 Holcomb

Championship Game Saturday @ 7:30

3A Minneapolis Sub-State

Monday

#8 Russell @ #1 TMP

#5 Minneapolis @ #4 SE Saline

#7 Hoisington @ #2 Ellsworth (KHOK)

#6 Riley County @ #3 Beloit

Semi-Finals Thursday @ Minneapolis

2A Central Plains Sub-State

Tuesday

#8 Ellinwood @ #1 Central Plains

#5 La Crosse @ #4 Pratt-Skyline

#7 Kinsley @ #2 Macksville

#6 Kiowa County @ #3 Ness City

Semi-Finals Thursday @ Claflin

1A-DI Norwich Sub-State

Monday-All Games at Norwich

#1 Caldwell Bye

#5 Norwich vs #4 Pretty Prairie

#2 St. John Bye

#6 Fairfield vs #3 Burrton

Thursday

#1 Caldwell vs Norwich/Pretty Prairie winner

#2 St. John vs Fairfield/Burrton Winner

Championship Game Saturday

1A-DII Stafford Sub-State

Monday-All Games at Stafford

#1 Elyria Christian Bye

#5 Chase vs #4 Stafford

#2 Central Christian Bye

#6 Tescott vs #3 Wilson

Thurday

#1 Elyria Christian vs Chase/Stafford winner

#2 Central Christian vs Tescott/Wilson winner

Championship Game Saturday

1A-DII Western Plains Sub-State

Monday-All Games at Ransom

#1 Pawnee Heights Bye

#5 Deerfield vs #4 Quinter

#2 Otis-Bison Bye

#6 Western Plains vs #3 Ingalls

Friday

#1 Pawnee Heights vs Deerfield/Quinter winner

#2 Otis-Bison vs Western Plains/Ingalls winner

Girls

5A Sub-State #1

Wednesday

6:00 #16 Great Bend @ #1 Liberal

7:30 #9 Valley Center @ #8 Goddard

Championship Game Saturday @ 6:00

4A-DII Holcomb Sub-State

Thursday

6:00 #4 Larned vs #1 Hugoton

7:30 #3 Pratt vs #2 Holcomb

Championship Game Saturday @ 6:00

3A Minneapolis Sub-State

Tuesday

#8 SE Saline @ #1 TMP

#5 Riley County @ #4 Ellsworth

#7 Minneapolis @ #2 Beloit

#6 Hoisington @ #3 Russell (KHOK)

Semi-Finals Friday @ Minneapolis

2A Central Plains Sub-State

Monday

#8 Ness City @ #1 Central Plains

#5 Macksville @ #4 Kinsley

#7 Ellinwood @ #2 Kiowa County

#6 Pratt-Skyline @ #3 La Crosse

Semi-Finals Thursday @ Claflin

1A-DI Norwich Sub-State

Tuesday – All Games at Norwich

#1 St. John Bye

#5 Norwich vs #4 Fairfield

#2 Caldwell Bye

#6 Burrton vs #3 Pretty Prairie

Thursday

#1 St. John vs Norwich/Fairfield winner

#2 Caldwell vs Pretty Prairie/Burrton Winner

Championship Game Saturday

1A-DII Stafford Sub-State

Tuesday-All Games at Stafford

#1 Wilson Bye

#5 Chase vs #4 Stafford

#2 Elyria Christian Bye

#6 Tescott vs #3 Central Christian

Friday

#1 Wilson vs Chase/Stafford winner

#2 Elyria Christian vs Tescott/Central Christian winner

Championship Game Saturday

1A-DII Western Plains Sub-State

Tuesday-All Games at Ransom

#1 Quinter Bye

#5 Western Plains vs #4 Pawnee Heights

#2 Otis-Bison Bye

#6 Deerfield vs #3 Ingalls

Friday

#1 Quinter vs Western Plains/Pawnee Heights winner

#2 Otis-Bison vs Deerfield/Ingalls winner