Search for missing Kan. boy moves into second week

SEDGWICK COUNTY — After seven days, law enforcement authorities continue to investigating the circumstances surrounding a missing 5-year-old Kansas boy.

On Friday, search teams walked Chisholm Creek Park in Wichita in an effort to find Lucas Hernandez or clues to his disappearance, according to officer Paul Cruz.

On Wednesday, police reported the missing child case was now a criminal investigation, according to Cruz.

Investigators arrested 26-year-old Emily Glass, according to the Sedgwick County Booking report. She is the boy’s step-mother.

Glass is being held on two counts of endangerment to a child. The charges are related to information revealed during the investigation of Lucas’ disappearance.

Officers and investigators have been working on this case nonstop for a week. Investigators continue to conduct interviews, follow-up on leads, and examine evidence. The department cannot go into further details at this time, because the case is an active criminal investigation.

Lucas was reported missing at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. Officers were dispatched to a lost juvenile call at a residence in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the boy’s 26-year-old stepmother. She reported she last saw Lucas in his bedroom at approximately 3 p.m. prior to her showering and falling asleep.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call Wichita Police.

———-