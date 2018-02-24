Police: Man killed, another arrested in Kan. shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old has been shot to death in Wichita and another man arrested on suspicion of killing him.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday several blocks from the Kansas Turnpike in southeastern Wichita. Arriving officers found the 25-year-old man lying injured in the street. He died at the scene. Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police had not released the names of either man by late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the two men had been at a gathering inside a house when a fight broke out and shots were fired.