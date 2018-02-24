Panther Boys qualify for state; Girls come up just short

The Great Bend Panther Boys Bowling Team is headed to state after winning the 5-1A Regional at the Walnut Bowl in Great Bend Friday by edging out McPherson by 23 pins for the championship.

On a day where the Panthers best bowler during the regular season struggled, Great Bend showed their depth as the Panthers had 3 bowlers finish in the top 10 and 4 in the top 20. Kameron Keener led Great Bend with a 2nd place finish as he rolled a 694 series.

Jordan Black, 2018 Western Athletic Conference Bowler of the Year, struggled to a 541 series to finish 22nd but his teammates were there to pick him up.

The Great Bend Girls finished 4th and did not qualify for the state tournament but will still have two bowlers competing next week. Jordan Vsetecka finished 2nd overall while Lexy Fox took 5th to qualify to bowl individually at the state meet.

Boys Teams Scores

1 Great Bend 3349

2 McPherson 3326

3 Salina South 3075

4 Maize 3014

5 Buhler 2981

6 Liberal 2883

7 Salina Central 2829

8 Andale 2784

9 Newton 2722

10 Sacred Heart 2629

11 Cheney 2588

12 Holcomb 2458

13 Brookville Ell Saline 1211

Great Bend Results

2 Keener, Kameron 694

9 Moore, Bryce 627

10 Stanley, Corbin 627

15 Dicks, Dalton 577

22 Black, Jordan 541

33 Roberts, Aj 523

Girls Team Scores

1 Salina South 2779

2 Buhler 2728

3 Maize 2672

4 Great Bend 2570

5 Newton 2407

6 Holcomb 2311

7 McPherson 2309

8 Cheney 2248

9 Liberal 2187

10 Salina Central 2155

11 Andale 2031

Great Bend Results

2 Vsetecka, Jordan 549

5 Fox, Lexy 518

25 Mehlhaff, Sarah 451

27 Boxberger, Brynn 442

29 Miller, Abby 441

43 Garcia, Zujeiry 397