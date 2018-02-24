Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, February 26, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the February 20, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. RESOLUTION 2018-07: A Resolution Setting a Refund Policy for the Overpayment of Monies Paid to the Treasurer’s Office:

-Under the Home Rule statutes, the proposed Resolution calls for the reimbursement of monies Five Dollars or under only at the request of the issuer and only if requested within thirty days of collection. Prior to determining an overage, the Treasurer shall first cause a search of tax records to determine if the issuer has other tax payments due. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will provide details.

C. MEMBERSHIP: Kansas County Commissioners Association:

-The Commission has received an invoice for the 2018 dues for the Kansas County Commissioners Association. Tied closely to the Kansas Association of Counties, this organization is comprised of the Commissioners serving the 105 counties in Kansas. Education, training, partnering and seeking strategic alliances that benefit the interests of County government and its citizens are its core goals. The Commission will determine if they will retain membership in the Association. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County officials are invited to attend the annual Township Meeting. The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 26, 2018, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 723 Main, Great Bend, Kansas.

-County Commissioners are invited to attend the 2018 Hoisington Elementary School DARE graduation. The event begins at 1:30 p.m., Monday, February 26, 2018. Graduation will be held at the Lincoln Elementary School Gym, 516 N Pine, Hoisington, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

FEBRUARY 26, 2018

9:30 a.m. – The Commission will leave for the annual Township Meeting. They are not expected to return to the Courthouse.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, is scheduled for March 1, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 5, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.