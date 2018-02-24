Kan. man sentenced for setting fire to 3 homes, several cars

HORTON, Kan. (AP) — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 6.5 in prison for setting several arson fires at homes and cars in Horton.

Dustin McCulley, of Horton, was sentenced Friday for the arsons last May. He pleaded no contest in January to nine felonies.

McCulley was arrested May 9, several hours after three homes and several vehicles were set ablaze in the same area early that day in Horton.

Authorities also received calls of a possible break-in at a nearby apartment complex, along with reports of several vehicles on fire in the complex parking lot.