Kan. fugitive “on a date” captured hiding in deputy’s driveway

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect

On Monday, a suspect identified as Daniel McClead and wanted for escape from custody in Lyon County was apprehended in the Greenwood County community of Madison, Kansas, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

McClead was in the city park with a girl he met through social media on a “date” when he noticed a Greenwood County Deputy on patrol in the area.

In a panic, he pulled into a nearby driveway in an effort to evade the deputy’s observation. Unfortunately, for McClead, the driveway he pulled into belonged to the deputy he was trying to avoid.

The deputy, not overly excited about a suspicious vehicle pulling into his driveway, made contact with McClead, who initially identified himself as famous ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

His identity was eventually discovered by the deputy through persistent investigation. McClead was subsequently taken into custody without incident. “We do not believe the female acquaintance was interested in a second date, ” according to the Greenwood County Sheriff.