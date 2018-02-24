Friday Statewide Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 68, Rose Hill 35
Andover 71, Goddard 60
Andover Central 70, Derby 61
Arkansas City 71, Goddard-Eisenhower 64
Berean Academy 53, Marion 38
Bishop Miege 65, BV West 36
Blue Valley 61, Mill Valley 47
Bonner Springs 75, Lansing 57
Buhler 51, El Dorado 46
Burlingame 70, Heritage Christian 47
Burlington 90, Anderson County 73
BV North 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 59
BV Northwest 56, St. James Academy 23
Cair Paravel 56, Cornerstone Family 42
Chanute 72, Columbus 54
Chase 52, Burrton 49
Cheney 72, Nickerson 67
Cherryvale 56, Humboldt 48
Clearwater 73, Mulvane 63
Colby 75, Ulysses 72
DeSoto 61, Baldwin 52
Hartford 60, Flinthills 46
Hays 60 Great Bend 36
Highland Park 66, Emporia 64
Holcomb 62, Hugoton 35
Independence 59, Labette County 51
Jayhawk Linn 69, Marmaton Valley 40
Jefferson North 52, Oskaloosa 41
KC Piper 71, KC Turner 54
KC Schlagle 77, KC Sumner 43
Lakeside 54, Sylvan-Lucas 41
Little River 63, Canton-Galva 34
Maize 64, Salina South 47
Manhattan 68, Shawnee Heights 63
McPherson 80, Circle 46
Olathe East 70, SM North 51
Olathe South 59, Lawrence 49
Olathe West 56, Olathe Northwest 54
Osawatomie 53, Prairie View 44, OT
Ottawa 48, Spring Hill 44
Oxford 64, Burden Central 38
Paola 45, Louisburg 43
Parsons 67, Fort Scott 64
Perry-Lecompton 47, Jefferson West 39
Pittsburg 84, Coffeyville 50
Rock Creek 61, Rossville 29
Royal Valley 47, Sabetha 34
Salina Central 63, Newton 42
Santa Fe Trail 53, Iola 49
Sedgwick 75, Argonia 31
Silver Lake 53, Wabaunsee 42
SM Northwest 56, Gardner-Edgerton 40
SM South 60, Leavenworth 49
SM West 60, Lawrence Free State 57
Southern Coffey 73, Uniontown 44
St. Mary’s 54, Riley County 45
Tonganoxie 65, Atchison 45
Topeka 72, Topeka Hayden 69, 2OT
Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka West 39
Washburn Rural 47, Junction City 43
Wichita Campus 42, Hutchinson 38
Wichita Collegiate 64, Wellington 46
Wichita County 65, Southwestern Hts. 45
Wichita Trinity 62, Wichita Independent 22
Wilson 62, Thunder Ridge 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 60, Rose Hill 41
Andover 57, Goddard 53
Baldwin 58, DeSoto 39
Bishop Miege 55, BV West 45
Buhler 51, El Dorado 46
Burlington 69, Anderson County 43
Chase 52, Burrton 49
Cheney 55, Nickerson 46
Cheylin 35, Logan 33
Clearwater 36, Mulvane 27
Colby 40, Ulysses 37
Columbus 66, Chanute 54
Derby 63, Andover Central 20
Fort Scott 46, Parsons 36
Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Arkansas City 49
Hays 50, Great Bend 47
Heritage Christian 36, Burlingame 35
Highland Park 57, Emporia 44
Hugoton 43, Holcomb 33
Humboldt 56, Cherryvale 38
Hutchinson 48, Wichita Campus 15
Jayhawk Linn 56, Marmaton Valley 19
Jefferson North 50, Oskaloosa 40
Jefferson West 50, Perry-Lecompton 29
KC Piper 70, KC Turner 11
Labette County 52, Independence 41
Lakeside 55, Sylvan-Lucas 36
Lansing 49, Bonner Springs 31
Lawrence Free State 47, SM West 38
Leavenworth 64, SM South 55
Little River 44, Canton-Galva 42
Louisburg 47, Paola 40
Madison/Hamilton 44, Pleasanton 27
Maize 46, Salina South 33
Manhattan 61, Shawnee Heights 31
Marion 36, Berean Academy 35
McPherson 61, Circle 31
Mill Valley 49, Blue Valley 41
Moundridge 57, Solomon 16
Newton 50, Salina Central 39
Northern Valley 67, Western Plains-Healy 17
Olathe East 53, SM North 21
Olathe South 59, Lawrence 49
Oxford 54, Burden Central 41
Prairie View 44, Osawatomie 42
Rolla 51, Deerfield 38
Rossville 46, Rock Creek 36
Royal Valley 58, Atchison County 31
Sedgwick 53, Argonia 47
SM East 53, Olathe North 21
SM Northwest 40, Gardner-Edgerton 29
Southern Coffey 44, Uniontown 32
Spring Hill 66, Ottawa 26
St. James Academy 37, BV Northwest 33
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 33, Lincoln 24
St. Mary’s 54, Riley County 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV North 32
Thunder Ridge 66, Wilson 44
Tonganoxie 41, Atchison 28
Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka 54
Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka West 39
Wabaunsee 73, Silver Lake 37
Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 33
Waverly 55, Maranatha Academy 29
Wheatland-Grinnell 51, Triplains-Brewster 31