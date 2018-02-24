Commissioners approve redistricting plan

Commission Districts in Barton County will have a new look after Commissioners approved a redistricting plan Monday. At least once every three years, the Commission is mandated by state statute to assure that each of the five districts are as compact and equal in population as possible. County Clerk Donna Zimmerman laid out two options for the board. Plan A would update population figures but would not change boundaries while Plan B would change boundaries in District 1, 3, and 5 with District 2 and 3 remaining unchanged. District boundaries in the City of Great Bend would remain unchanged.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt Plan B with Commissioner Alicia Straub abstaining from the vote. Here’s Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz.

Zimmerman says the county was able to update population figures for the townships and minor cities but was not able to do so for the city of Great Bend. New block census data for Great Bend will not be available until 2020.