Chiefs to trade CB Marcus Peters to Rams

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) – The Chiefs are expected to trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, KCTV5 News has confirmed.

Teams are in the final stages of talks and, barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as Friday.

The Chiefs drafted the 25-year-old with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 National Football League Draft.

Since joining the league, Peters leads all players in interceptions with 19.

In his three seasons with Kansas City, the Oakland, CA, native has, along with his 19 picks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 130 tackles and three touchdowns.

Peters was named the AFC Rookie of the Year in 2015 after starting all 16 regular-season games, recording eight interceptions, which led the NFL, defending 26 passes, forcing one fumble and making 53 tackles.

The move adds to the Chiefs already busy offseason, which includes a reported trade of quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins and the option to not resign the team’s all-time leading tackler Derrick Johnson.