Area Sub-State Schedules

Boys
5A Sub-State #3
Tuesday
6:00 #14 Great Bend @ #3 Maize
7:30 #11 Newton @ #6 Salina Central
Championship Game Friday @ 7:00
4A-DII Holcomb Sub-State
Friday
6:00 #3 Larned vs #2 Hugoton
7:30 #4 Pratt vs #1 Holcomb
Championship Game Saturday @ 7:30
3A Minneapolis Sub-State
Monday
#8 Russell @ #1 TMP
#5 Minneapolis @ #4 SE Saline
#7 Hoisington @ #2 Ellsworth (KHOK)
#6 Riley County @ #3 Beloit
Semi-Finals Thursday @ Minneapolis
2A Central Plains Sub-State
Tuesday
#8 Ellinwood @ #1 Central Plains
#5 La Crosse @ #4 Pratt-Skyline
#7 Kinsley @ #2 Macksville
#6 Kiowa County @ #3 Ness City
Semi-Finals Thursday @ Claflin
1A-DI Norwich Sub-State
Monday-All Games at Norwich
#1 Caldwell Bye
#5 Norwich vs #4 Pretty Prairie
#2 St. John Bye
#6 Fairfield vs #3 Burrton
Thursday
#1 Caldwell vs Norwich/Pretty Prairie winner
#2 St. John vs Fairfield/Burrton Winner
Championship Game Saturday
1A-DII Stafford Sub-State
Monday-All Games at Stafford
#1 Elyria Christian Bye
#5 Chase vs #4 Stafford
#2 Central Christian Bye
#6 Tescott vs #3 Wilson
Thurday
#1 Elyria Christian vs Chase/Stafford winner
#2 Central Christian vs Tescott/Wilson winner
Championship Game Saturday
1A-DII Western Plains Sub-State
Monday-All Games at Ransom
#1 Pawnee Heights Bye
#5 Deerfield vs #4 Quinter
#2 Otis-Bison Bye
#6 Western Plains vs #3 Ingalls
Friday
#1 Pawnee Heights vs Deerfield/Quinter winner
#2 Otis-Bison vs Western Plains/Ingalls winner
Girls
5A Sub-State #1
Wednesday
6:00 #16 Great Bend @ #1 Liberal
7:30 #9 Valley Center @ #8 Goddard
Championship Game Saturday @ 6:00
4A-DII Holcomb Sub-State
Thursday
6:00 #4 Larned vs #1 Hugoton
7:30 #3 Pratt vs #2 Holcomb
Championship Game Saturday @ 6:00
3A Minneapolis Sub-State
Tuesday
#8 SE Saline @ #1 TMP
#5 Riley County @ #4 Ellsworth
#7 Minneapolis @ #2 Beloit
#6 Hoisington @ #3 Russell (KHOK)
Semi-Finals Friday @ Minneapolis
2A Central Plains Sub-State
Monday
#8 Ness City @ #1 Central Plains
#5 Macksville @ #4 Kinsley
#7 Ellinwood @ #2 Kiowa County
#6 Pratt-Skyline @ #3 La Crosse
Semi-Finals Thursday @ Claflin
1A-DI Norwich Sub-State
Tuesday – All Games at Norwich
#1 St. John Bye
#5 Norwich vs #4 Fairfield
#2 Caldwell Bye
#6 Burrton vs #3 Pretty Prairie
Thursday
#1 St. John vs Norwich/Fairfield winner
#2 Caldwell vs Pretty Prairie/Burrton Winner
Championship Game Saturday
1A-DII Stafford Sub-State
Tuesday-All Games at Stafford
#1 Wilson Bye
#5 Chase vs #4 Stafford
#2 Elyria Christian Bye
#6 Tescott vs #3 Central Christian
Friday
#1 Wilson vs Chase/Stafford winner
#2 Elyria Christian vs Tescott/Central Christian winner
Championship Game Saturday
1A-DII Western Plains Sub-State
Tuesday-All Games at Ransom
#1 Quinter Bye
#5 Western Plains vs #4 Pawnee Heights
#2 Otis-Bison Bye
#6 Deerfield vs #3 Ingalls
Friday
#1 Quinter vs Western Plains/Pawnee Heights winner
#2 Otis-Bison vs Deerfield/Ingalls winner