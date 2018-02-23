Police ask for help to locate alleged Kan. shooting suspect

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking for help to locate a suspect.

On February 5, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of N. Front St. in Salina, according to a police captain Paul Forrester.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 36-year-old Darren

James Jackson Sr., as the shooter.

Police issued a Saline County warrant for Jackson on charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Jackson also has numerous tattoos.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous and if you have information of his whereabouts you are encouraged to call the Salina Police Department. Police encouraged the public not to approach or attempt the apprehension of Jackson.

He has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.