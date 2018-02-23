New Patrol Sergeant announced by Great Bend Police

Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey along with Director of Human Resources Randy Keasling have officially named Ryan DeYoung to the position of Patrol Sergeant. DeYoung has been with the Great Bend Police Department since 2011, most recently serving as Patrol Corporal.

“Sergeant DeYoung has been a strong part of the Great Bend Police Department for many years and we are proud to have him named to this new position” says Chief David Bailey. Director of Human Resources Randy Keasling stated, “Ryan brings enthusiasm and a history of commitment to the Police Department and we look forward to his continued growth in this new position.”

