GREAT BEND — Mary Theresia Haberman, 100, passed away February 22, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend, Kan. She was born August 20, 1917, at Barton County, to Frank and Anna (Demel) Koester. Mary married Joseph L. Haberman on May 31, 1938, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, Kan. He died October 7, 1973.

Mary, a lifetime resident of Barton County, was a homemaker and belonged to Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Altar Society, V.F.W. Post 3111 Auxiliary, and Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed baking, dancing, traveling, and was a talented seamstress.

Survivors include two sons, Bill Haberman of Houston, Texas, and Joseph L. “Joey” Haberman of Great Bend; one sister, Rose Murphy and husband Mike of Great Bend; six grandchildren, Penny White (Bob Guiles), Jeffrey Vanaman, Wayne Ryan (Mylinda), Larry Ryan (Kim), Wendy Lockwood (Kevin), and Shelly Arnberger (Kevin); 13 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert E. Haberman and Bernard Haberman; two daughters, Virginia Peters and Delores Ryan; one granddaughter, Tammy Boyd; two brothers, William Koester and Joseph Koester; four sisters, Helen Zorn, Anne Hickey, Augustina Axman, and Leona McCurry.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m., and a Vigil with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. A Memorial Fund has been established with Sunflower Diversified Services, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

