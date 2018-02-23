Kia the drug dog included in trade talks

The City of Great Bend and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a trade that would include one of the city’s two canine units. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the deal would include Kia the drug dog and a vehicle along with dog handling equipment.

Kia will be reunited with his former handler Adam Hales who used to work for the Great Bend Police Department but is now employed as a Detective in the Sheriff’s Office. Bellendir says having a canine officer back in the department will be big.

The city of Great Bend recently lost one of their dog handlers which means they have only one handler and two dogs, Kia and Lazer. Bellendir says the trade includes the County sending over a new 2018 Police Interceptor in return for a 2016 model that is already equipped to transport a canine. He feels it is a good deal for both entities with GBPD getting a newer vehicle while the County gets a trained dog and the equipment to go with it despite getting a vehicle that is two years older.

Final details have yet to be worked out but Bellendir hopes the transaction will be completed soon.