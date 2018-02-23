Kan. man sentenced for gas station stabbing death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old Topeka man was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the stabbing death of another man during a confrontation at a gas station.

Caleb John Kanatzar was sentenced Friday for voluntary manslaughter in the December 2015 death of 24-year-old Terrin Holloway.

Holloway was stabbed in the parking lot of a Kwik Shop. His body was found in a car stopped in the middle of a Topeka street.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Kanatzar’s attorney argued that he acted in self-defense, saying he saw that Holloway had a gun.

Kanatzar testified earlier that before the stabbing, he was told Holloway fired shots during a drive-by shooting that wounded Kanatzar’s cousin. The shooting apparently was over the theft of Holloway’s lawn mower.