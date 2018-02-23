Kan. man captured after running from courthouse deputy

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities captured a wanted Kansas suspect after an extensive search.

Matthew John Shipley, 33, Topeka, was in the Jackson County District Court in Holton when he was searched by a Jackson County Court Security Deputy, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The deputy located what was believed to be drug contraband. Shipley allegedly fled the courthouse.

Jackson County Deputies, Holton Police Officers and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers searched several locations in an around Holton and the Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s assistance to help locate him.

Deputies received numerous tips of Shipley’s location. The investigation led them to Baileyville, Kansas.

Shipley had received a ride to that area early in the day. Jackson County authorities, Nemaha County Deputies and KHP Troopers surrounded a farmstead in the 1700 Block of E. Road, south of Baileyville.

Shipley fled into a field and later surrendered to law enforcement. Deputies transported him to the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held on felony interference with law enforcement and an outstanding warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He has a previous drug conviction in Shawnee County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.