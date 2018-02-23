Great Bend Post

Investigation continues after bomb threat at KanCare facility

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the KanCare offices in Topeka.

Law enforcement on the scene of the bomb threat Friday in Topeka-photo courtesy WIBW TV

Just after 9.m. Friday, officers from the MTAA Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a bomb threat at the KanCare Operations Facility on Forbes Field, according to a media release from Governor Jeff Colyer’s office.

Explosives detection equipment was used to sweep the building. The results were negative and the building has been declared clear of any devices.

Authorities released no additional details.