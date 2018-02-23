Investigation continues after bomb threat at KanCare facility

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the KanCare offices in Topeka.

Just after 9.m. Friday, officers from the MTAA Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a bomb threat at the KanCare Operations Facility on Forbes Field, according to a media release from Governor Jeff Colyer’s office.

Explosives detection equipment was used to sweep the building. The results were negative and the building has been declared clear of any devices.

Authorities released no additional details.