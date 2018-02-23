Friday Sports Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – New Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte will have a seven-year contract starting at $1.3 million per year. The University of Texas System Board of Regents is scheduled to approve Del Conte’s contract when it meets next week. Del Conte’s annual salary will reach $1.57 million in the final year in 2024. The regents are also expected to approve a new $1.7 million annual salary for football defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas track coach Mario Sategna was fired “without cause” despite a record of multiple men’s and women’s Big 12 championships, according to documents released by the school. Sategna had been under an ethics and misconduct investigation in 2016. He was allowed to return to the team with no explanation of the probe or what it found. Sategna was dismissed Feb. 15. New athletic director Chris Del Conte said the program needed a “new” direction despite Sategna’s record of success.

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas plays at Texas Tech on Saturday in a matchup that could well decide who wins the league. Kansas can clinch a share of its 14th straight conference crown with a victory. The sixth-ranked Red Raiders won decisively in Lawrence earlier this season.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) – Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque apologized Friday for taking off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Larocque, a two-time Olympian, then held onto the medal during the medal ceremony following the United States’ 3-2 shootout victory over Canada on Thursday. Canada had won the previous four gold medals in women’s hockey. She says she’d like to have that moment back.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Canada’s Kelsey Serwa has raced to victory in women’s skicross, giving her a gold medal to go with the silver she won in Sochi four years ago. Alina Zagitova has won the women’s figure skating competition to become the first Russian gold medalist at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The 15-year-old Zagitova edged her friend and training partner Evgenia Medvedeva to end the gold drought for the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 18 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 and the Washington Wizards spoiled the home debut for Cleveland’s four new players with a 110-103 win over the Cavaliers. Washington is 8-2 since losing star guard John Wall with a knee injury. LeBron James scored 32 points to pace the Cavs.

UNDATED (AP) – Two top 10 teams saw action in NCAA hoops. Killian Tillie scored 17 points, Rui Hachimura added 16 and No. 6 Gonzaga beat San Diego 77-72 . Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 40 points and Dakota Mathias added 18 to help No. 9 Purdue outlast Illinois in a 93-86. In other games, No. 11 Cincinnati beat Connecticut 77-52, No. 22 St. Mary’s handled Pepperdine 75-61, No. Arizona beat Oregon State 75-65 and Memphis got an upset win over No. 23 Houston 91-85.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – The New Jersey Devils have acquired speedy winger Michael Grabner from the New York Rangers in the first trade between the cross-river rivals. New Jersey sends a 2018 second-round draft pick and 20-year-old defensive prospect Yegor Rykov to New York. The Rangers now have eight selections in the June draft, including five in the first three rounds.

