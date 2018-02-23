Family Crisis Center reports higher numbers of domestic and sexual violence

The Family Crisis Center in Great Bend was formed over 30 years ago to provide advocacy and support to all survivors and victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse.

Executive Director Joanne Wondra says the number of cases reported in 2017 at the Center have gone up compared to 2016. In 2016, the organization based at Broadway and Main, reported 29 cases of child abuse. In 2017, that number jumped to 81.

Joanne Wondra Audio

Domestic violence cases overall went up 47 cases between the two years. The Family Crisis Center handled 58 sexual assault cases in 2016, compared to 93 in 2017. There were also 109 forensic interviews with juveniles last year. Conducting a forensic interview means law enforcement believed there was enough abuse done to the child that an interview was warranted.

Although Wondra is saddened by the increased numbers of cases, she says it also means that more victims are coming out with the courage to say something.

Joanne Wondra Audio

The Family Crisis Center provides a 24-hour crisis hotline to professional training and has several connections for healing and protection. Services for the Domestic and Sexual Violence Center are offered for Barton, Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Kiowa, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, and Stafford counties.