2 Kansas men dead after small plane crash

GRANT COUNTY – Two Kansas men died in a small plane crash just after 9p.m. Thursday in Grant County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1970 Beech 58 piloted by Daniel R. Dunn, 68, Scott City, took off from Ulysses heading for Scott City. Officials are unsure if there was a mechanical issue, but the pilot attempted to make it back to Ulysses and crashed five miles north of Kansas 25 and the U.S.160 junction.

Dunn and a passenger Michael T. Steele, 64, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Garnand Funeral Home.