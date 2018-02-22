Thursday Weather

Thursday A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 1pm, then a chance of freezing drizzle between 1pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday A chance of freezing drizzle before 8am, then a chance of drizzle between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.