Thursday Weather

A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 1pm, then a chance of freezing drizzle between 1pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
A chance of freezing drizzle before 8am, then a chance of drizzle between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.