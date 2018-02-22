Thursday Sports Headlines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Shaquille Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds to help No. 13 Wichita State outlast Tulane 93-86. Conner Frankamp scored six of his 18 points in the final four minutes, Markis McDuffie had 15 points and C.J. Keyser added 11 for the Shockers (22-5, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). The Shockers led by 16 at halftime but were forced to make clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – A grieving Donovan Jackson played his heart out for an Iowa State team that needed all the help it could get. In the end it wasn’t enough, as TCU eventually overwhelmed the undermanned Cyclones to avoid an untimely bad loss.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Barry Brown scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Kansas State pulled away late to beat Texas 58-48. In what was a cold shooting affair for both teams, the last five minutes saw Kansas State close on a 16-4 run.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Kendall Smith scored 21 points to help Oklahoma State stun No. 6 Texas Tech 79-71. Lindy Waters scored a career-high 18 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 14 points for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State got a huge boost its hopes of gaining an NCAA Tournament bid. Zhaire Smith scored 18 points and Jarrett Culver added 15 for Tech. The Red Raiders lost their second straight after reeling off seven straight wins.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Nobody saw this coming, not even the Kansas City Royals. Whit Merrifield has gone from an afterthought to the American League stolen base champion. He has gone from more than 2,500 at-bats in the minors to the Kansas City starting second baseman. He began last year with Triple-A Omaha, his eighth straight season to open in the minors. He finished it hitting .288 with 19 home runs, 32 doubles, 78 RBIs and a league-leading 34 stolen bases.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kylee Kopatich scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:53 remaining and Kansas won just its third Big 12 game of the season with a 66-59 upset of No. 25 Oklahoma State. Kaylee Jensen made two free throws for Oklahoma State at 2:38 to tie it at 59 and both teams went scoreless until Kopatich hit an open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 42 seconds remaining.

National Headlines

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – The United States women’s hockey team has claimed its first Olympic gold medal in 20 years by downing Canada, 3-2 in a shootout. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round after her twin sister, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, tied it with six minutes left in regulation. Canada had won the previous four gold medals since the Americans captured the inaugural women’s Olympic hockey tournament at Nagano.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – U.S. freestyle David Wise has won the gold medal in the men’s halfpipe for the second straight Olympics, Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman and silver medalist Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. It’s the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come at Phoenix Snow Park.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Mikaela Shiffrin came away with a silver medal in the women’s combined, which was won by Michelle Gisen of Switzerland. Lindsey Vonn led after the downhill portion, but she skied out in the slalom. Gisin turned in a nearly flawless performance as she finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to eclipse the silver-medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds.

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $600,000 by the NBA for comments about tanking during a podcast with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. Cuban said during the 30-minute interview that he met recently with some of his players and told them “losing is our best option.” Commissioner Adam Silver said the fine was for “public statements detrimental to the NBA.”

UNDATED (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have re-hired Marty Hurney as their general manager, marking his second full-time stint in that capacity. Hurney previously worked for the Panthers from 1998-2012, beginning as GM in 2002. He rejoined the Panthers last July as on an interim basis and was reinstated last week after an NFL investigation found no wrongdoing into charges of harassment by his ex-wife.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Top-ranked Virginia has wrapped up the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament by getting past Georgia Tech, 65-54. Ty Jerome scored 18 points for the Cavaliers, who led just 31-30 at halftime and didn’t build a double-digit lead until the final minutes. Mamadi Diakite had nine points, including a dunk that put Virginia up by 60-49 with 5:14 left.

UNDATED (AP) – Mikal Bridges provided 27 points and third-ranked Villanova improved to 25-3 with its 16th straight win over De Paul, 93-62. Naji Marshall’s career-high 21 points carried No. 4 Xavier past Georgetown, 89-77. Fifth-ranked Duke had no trouble with Louisville as Grayson Allen contributed 28 points to an 82-56 rout of the Cardinals.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 65 Georgia Tech 54

Final (3) Villanova 93 DePaul 62

Final (4) Xavier 89 Georgetown 77

Final (5) Duke 82 Louisville 56

Final Oklahoma St. 79 (7) Texas Tech 71

Final (10) North Carolina 78 Syracuse 74

Final (12) Auburn 90 Alabama 71

Final (13) Wichita St. 93 Tulane 86

Final Virginia Tech 65 (15) Clemson 58

Final (17) Michigan 72 Penn St. 63

Final (19) Tennessee 62 Florida 57

Final (20) Nevada 80 San Jose St. 67